gun violence

Girl, 5, Wounded by Gunfire in Home; 2 Teens Shot Elsewhere in Philly

By Staff and wire reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 5-year-old girl and two teenagers were among the victims of gunfire overnight in Philadelphia, police said.

Police say the girl was shot in her arm and hip in a home along North 6th Street in North Philadelphia shortly after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

She was driven to Temple University Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition, police said.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Decision 2020 15 hours ago

Delaware's McBride Elected as Country's First Transgender State Senator

marijuana legalization 15 hours ago

NJ Votes to Legalize Weed, Though Sales Won't Begin Right Away

The girl was shot when her mother's boyfriend accidentally fired while handling a gun, Philadelphia police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. One bullet went through the girl's arm and into her hip.

Police were searching for that man Wednesday morning.

Earlier along the 1000 block of Chelten Avenue in East Germantown, a 17-year-old youth was shot several times and a 15-year-old was shot twice shortly before 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, police said. Both were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No arrests were immediately reported. Gunfire also wounded several other people around the city overnight.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

gun violenceNorth Philadelphiagirl shotGunfire
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us