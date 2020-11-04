Girl, 5, Wounded by Gunfire in Home; 2 Teens Shot Elsewhere in Philly

A 5-year-old girl and two teenagers were among the victims of gunfire overnight in Philadelphia, police said.

Police say the girl was shot in her arm and hip in a home along North 6th Street in North Philadelphia shortly after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

She was driven to Temple University Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition, police said.

The girl was shot when her mother's boyfriend accidentally fired while handling a gun, Philadelphia police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. One bullet went through the girl's arm and into her hip.

Police were searching for that man Wednesday morning.

Earlier along the 1000 block of Chelten Avenue in East Germantown, a 17-year-old youth was shot several times and a 15-year-old was shot twice shortly before 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, police said. Both were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No arrests were immediately reported. Gunfire also wounded several other people around the city overnight.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.