Bucks County thrift shop forced to close early after a reported gas leak

The Care and Share Thrift Shoppes on Route 113 in Souderton is closed for the rest of the day on Friday after someone smelled gas

By Emily Rose Grassi

NBC10 Philadelphia

A gas leak has been reported at a store a strip mall in Bucks County on Thursday afternoon, according to Sgt. Robert Ryan of the Hilltown Township Police Department.

The fire department was called to the Care and Share Thrift Shoppes on Route 113 in Souderton after a person smelled gas, Ryan said.

Officials are staying on the scene until the gas company successfully repairs the leak, according to Ryan.

The store took to Instagram around 5:30 p.m. to announce that they were closing for the rest of the day on Thursday "due to circumstances beyond our control."

A spokesperson said on their social media accounts that they plan to reopen on Friday morning.

SkyForce10 was over the scene just before 6 p.m. where at least four fire trucks could be seen in the parking lot of the store. First responders were visible outside of the building.

No injuries were reported.

