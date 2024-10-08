A new pilot program at a select group of schools in Philadelphia is proving successful, according to Mayor Cherelle Parker.

On Tuesday, Oct. 8, Parker was joined by Philadelphia School District Superintendant Dr. Tony Watlington and other school leaders to share an update on the extended day, extended year program and provide information on the winter and spring programming dates.

"It feels so very good," Parker said. "I deeply understand the need to give our students access to quality experiences and quality schools."

The extended day, extended year program provides before and after school programs five days a week.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Parker announced that the School District of Philadelphia allocated $24 million for the schools involved for the program.

The district also doubled the after school slots from 1,375 to 2,440, Parker said.

The schools that are part of the pilot program are:

Vare - Washington Elementary School

Southwark Elementary School

Thomas G. Morton Elementary School

George Childs Elementary School

Add B. Anderson Elementary School

Alain Locke Elementary School

Samuel Gompers Elementary School

Overbrook Educational Center

Richard R. Wright Elementary School

Edward Gideon Elementary School

Solomon Solis-Cohen Elementary School

John H. Webster Elementary School

Juniata Park Academy

William Cramp Elementary School

Thomas M. Peirce Elementary School

Joseph Pennell Elementary School

Franklin S. Edmonds Elementary School

Laura Carnell Elementary School

Louis Farrell Elementary School

Joseph Greenberg Elementary School

And, the five charter schools involved in the pilot:

Belmont Charter School

Northwood Charter School

Pan American Charter School

Mastery Pickett

Universal Creighton Charter School

The out of school winter and spring break programming dates are expected to be fun and engaging for students participating. Parker explained that they will be like day camps at the pilot schools.

The dates for the winter and spring break programming are:

Monday, Dec. 23

Thursday, Dec. 26

Friday, Dec. 27

Monday, Dec. 30

Thursday, Jan. 2

Monday, April 14 through Thursday, April 17

The extended day, extended year program does not change the school calendar and is not mandatory for students to participate in, according to the Parker Administration. It also does not tax teachers in the district with more duties.

Schools involved stay open now from 7:30 a.m. through 6 p.m. every Monday through Friday.

Overall, Parker said that the move would provide students with more engagement and more learning opportunities that they might not have otherwise.

This first year of the program is a test to see how it goes and so changes can be made, Parker had explained when the program started.