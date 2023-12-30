From Hershey's kisses to Peeps: Here are unique New Year's Eve drops and rises in the region

Most people ring in the new year by watching the crystal ball drop in Times Square. But did you know that towns in Pennsylvania and New Jersey have come up with their own version of this tradition?

From a giant mushroom in Kennett Square to a Hershey’s Kiss Raise in Hershey, here's a list of a few unique ways people like to celebrate the new year in the region.

The Strawberry Drop in Harrisburg

The City of Harrisburg is hosting its annual New Year's Eve celebration featuring the strawberry drop at midnight and a firework show.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The event starts Saturday, Dec. 31 at 9 p.m. with a kid's glow party, balloon drop, face painting, crafts, and more. For more information click here.

The Hershey’s Kiss Raise in Hershey

Maybe ring in the new year with a kiss? Hershey's New Year's Eve event returns for its 19th year with live music, food and family-friends activities.

The event is Saturday, Dec. 31 and kicks off at 11 a.m. Then at 11:59 p.m., the Hershey's characters will count down to the Hershey Kiss Raise and a giant kiss will be lifted in the air.

It's free to all attend. For more information click here.

The Mushroom Drop in Kennett Square

Celebrate the new year in the "mushroom capital of the world," Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. The Mushroom Festival and Kennett Area Restaurant and Mercandhant Association are hosting the 9th annual Mushroom Drop. The event features a laser light show, food vendors, raffles and more.

The event starts at 7:30 on Saturday, Dec. 31. For more information click here.

The Blueberry Drop in Hammonton

Hammonton, New Jersey - also known as the "blueberry capital of the world" - is hosting the sixth annual Hammonton New Year’s Eve Bash on Saturday, Dec. 31. The event runs from 10 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

There will be live performances, cocktail and dining specials and the much anticipated Blueberry Drop.

At midnight a giant blueberry will fall from high above and mark the official start of 2024.

This event is free. For more information click here.

The Peeps Chick Drop in Bethlehem

Ring in the new year with a sweet celebration at PEEPSFEST in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. The event features crafts, music, fireworks and the annual Peeps Chick Drop.

A 400-pound, 5-foot-tall peep will descend at 5:30 p.m. followed by a fireworks show Saturday, Dec. 30 and Sunday, Dec. 31.

Tickets are already sold out but for more information click here.