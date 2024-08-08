Former Girl's High teacher pleads to corruption of minors

A former teacher at Philadelphia's High School for Girls has pleaded guilty after facing charges that alleged he attempted to pay a student for sexual favors and explicit photos.

On Tuesday, Percy Fields, 33, has plead guilty to corruption of a minor charge after he was arrested for attempting to sexually abuse and exploit a 16-year-old student at the school where he worked.

Other charges of attempted sexual abuse of children, unlawful contact with a minor and related offenses were dropped as part of a plea deal.

Officials said in January, Fields allegedly gave an underaged student money via CashApp and attempted to solicit explicit photos and sexual relations with the student in exchange for more cash.

Another student became aware of the situation and notified a counselor who reported it to the Philadelphia Police SVU., according to officials.

During a January press conference, school district spokesperson Monique Braxton said Fields was removed from the school premises after school officials learned about the incident.