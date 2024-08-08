Philadelphia

Former Girl's High teacher pleads to corruption of minors

Percy Fields, 33, has pleaded guilty to corruption of minors in a negotiated plea deal after he was accused of attempting to pay an underaged student for sexually explicit photos and sexual favors

By NBC10 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A former teacher at Philadelphia's High School for Girls has pleaded guilty after facing charges that alleged he attempted to pay a student for sexual favors and explicit photos.

On Tuesday, Percy Fields, 33, has plead guilty to corruption of a minor charge after he was arrested for attempting to sexually abuse and exploit a 16-year-old student at the school where he worked.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Other charges of attempted sexual abuse of children, unlawful contact with a minor and related offenses were dropped as part of a plea deal.

Officials said in January, Fields allegedly gave an underaged student money via CashApp and attempted to solicit explicit photos and sexual relations with the student in exchange for more cash.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Another student became aware of the situation and notified a counselor who reported it to the Philadelphia Police SVU., according to officials.

During a January press conference, school district spokesperson Monique Braxton said Fields was removed from the school premises after school officials learned about the incident.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us