Lehigh County

Former candidate for Pa. state rep. arrested for child porn

Matthew Christopher Schutter, who, last year, ran as a Libertarian candidate for Pennsylvania's 132nd District -- which represents parts of Allentown and South Whitehall township -- was arrested Wednesday.

By Hayden Mitman

A former candidate in last year's election for State Representative in the state's 132nd District has been arrested for possession of child pornography, police officials said Wednesday.

Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin and South Whitehall Township Police Chief Glen Dorney announced the arrest of Matthew Christopher Schutter, 53, of South Whitehall Township, after a child pornography investigation.

Schutter was the Libertarian party candidate for the 132nd District -- which represents parts of Allentown and South Whitehall Township -- in last year's elections.

He has been charged with 20 counts of possession of child pornography and related offenses.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Officials said he was arrested on Wednesday afternoon.

Schutter's arrest, law enforcement officials said, followed an investigation that began in June after Google identified videos of suspected child sexual assault on their servers and filled tips with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

This information, officials said, showed the videos were uploaded by an email address associated with Schutter and Google provided additional details that, police claim, showed Schutter as the owner of the account.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

New Jersey 33 mins ago

New Jersey's largest school district now using AI to stop gun violence on campuses

Pennsylvania 3 hours ago

Man, 84, beats wife to death during argument over vet bills for cat, police say

A search warrant was executed at Schutter's South Whitehall Township home on Aug. 21, and, officials claim that search produced additional child pornography images and videos on devices that allegedly belonged to Schutter.

Schutter, officials said, is expected to be arraigned sometime this afternoon.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Lehigh County
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us