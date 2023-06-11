Authorities say they have completely contained two forest fires in the New Jersey Pinelands.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service said in statements Monday afternoon that both blazes in Burlington County are now contained.

Officials said one fire in Evesham Township in Burlington County -- known as the Buzby Boggs Wildfire -- had grown to 700 acres, but no longer poses a threat to the four structures cited earlier.

WILDFIRE UPDATE: Buzby Boggs Wildfire - Kettle Run Road - Evesham Twp., Burlington County



At 12:00 p.m. Monday, June 12, @njdepforestfire has reached 100% containment of a 700-acre wildfire in the area of Kettle Run Road, Evesham Twp., Burlington County. pic.twitter.com/3LvvdTovOI — New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) June 12, 2023

The forest fire service said the other fire in the Brendan T. Byrne State Forest remains at 1.3 square miles; that blaze isn’t threatening any structures.

WILDFIRE UPDATE: Brendan T. Byrne State Forest - City Line Wildfire - Browns Mills, Burlington County



At 12:00 p.m. Monday, June 12, @njdepforestfire has reached 100% containment of a 850-acre wildfire in the area of City Line Road in Brendan T. Byrne State Forest. pic.twitter.com/Jfo0SeG2qT — New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) June 12, 2023

Officials said that, at about noon on Monday, they were able to contain the fire that had grown to about 850 acres.