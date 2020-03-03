MANAYUNK

For 2nd Time in a Week, Man Shot in Manayunk

The man was walking along Green Lane when he was shot during what he told police was a robbery attempt

By Randy Gyllenhaal and Dan Stamm

NBCUniversal, Inc.

For the second time in a week's time, a man was shot in Philadelphia’s normally quieter Manayunk neighborhood.

The man was walking home up the hill along Green Lane around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday when a robber armed with a gun approached him, Philadelphia police said.

The 34-year-old man told investigators that the robber shot him in the leg then ran off, police said.

Neighbors heard about three gunshots and called 911.

Police found the bleeding man about a block away at his home and medics rushed him to the hospital in stable condition, investigators said.

The shooter was described as a man standing around 5-feet, 6-inches tall and wearing a dark hat and puffy coat.

“Although this was an attempted robbery and nothing was taken, for some reason this individual fired three shots at our victim, shooting him the leg,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

MANAYUNK Feb 26

Driver ‘Executed’ in 30-Shot Manayunk Garage Ambush

ambulance chase 16 hours ago

Police ID Nearly Naked Man in Wild Ambulance Chase in Philly

Police didn't find ballistic evidence at the shooting scene.

This is the latest of four shootings so far this year, worrying some in the normally quieter Manayunk neighborhood. There were four shootings in all last year, according to police.

Just last week, a gunman fired more than 30 shots into an SUV in what police called an execution. That violent killing happened just a few blocks from Tuesday’s shooting.

Police are currently looking for the gunman who killed a man "execution-style" just blocks away from Main Street in Manayunk. NBC10’s Brandon Hudson spoke with investigators about newly surfaced surveillance video that may lead them closer to finding the gunman.

This article tagged under:

MANAYUNKPhiladelphiashootingrobbery
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us