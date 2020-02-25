Man Found Shot to Death in Garage in Manayunk

An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death inside a car in a garage in Philadelphia’s Manayunk neighborhood.

Police said the shooting occurred on the 300 block of Dupont Street at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived they found an unidentified man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a black Hyundai that was in a garage at the location. The man was pronounced dead at 8:30 p.m.

No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence. Further information can be found here.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.