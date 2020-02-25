MANAYUNK

Man Found Shot to Death in Garage in Manayunk

An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death inside a car in a garage in Philadelphia’s Manayunk neighborhood

By David Chang

An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death inside a car in a garage in Philadelphia’s Manayunk neighborhood.

Police said the shooting occurred on the 300 block of Dupont Street at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived they found an unidentified man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a black Hyundai that was in a garage at the location. The man was pronounced dead at 8:30 p.m.

No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

winter weather 10 hours ago

Winners & Losers of Philadelphia’s Snowless Winter

phillie phanatic 9 hours ago

Creators of Original Phillie Phanatic Call Redesign ‘an Affront’

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence. Further information can be found here.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

MANAYUNKPhiladelphiashooting
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us