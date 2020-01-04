upper darby

Following Violence, Upper Darby Schools Ban Public From Sports Events

"We’re just trying to make it as safe as we can for everybody"

By Drew Smith and Rudy Chinchilla

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The Upper Darby School District is banning the general public from winter sporting events after a brawl at a basketball game led to several arrests.

Under the new rule, only students with a school-issued ID will be allowed to buy sports tickets, and both home and away teams will be required to submit a list of family members who will be attending games.

The rule, which is already in effect, comes on the heels of a Dec. 17 brawl that spilled from the stands, to the court and onto the streets during a boys basketball game at Upper Darby High School.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 11 hours ago

Philly’s, Seattle’s Top Markets Bet on Eagles Vs. Seahawks

ASBESTOS 20 hours ago

Students at Philly School to Miss 8 Days as Asbestos Closures Extended Again

“It was embarrassing for the school district,” UDSD Superintendent Daniel McGarry said.

McGarry said the district is acting in the interest of student safety, but others fear the new guidelines will have a negative effect.

“It’s stopping people from coming to sporting events. People want to see the teams play,” Upper Darby High School student Hamzah Sylla said.

The move, though, is reflective of fears throughout the region following violence at high school games.

In Philadelphia, two teens were injured when a 17-year-old allegedly opened fire during a football game between  Simon Gratz High School and Imhotep Charter High School in October of last year. A month later, a 10-year-old boy was shot and killed when shots rang out during a football game in New Jersey.

“By no means are we trying to prevent people from participating. We’re just trying to make it as safe as we can for everybody,” McGarry said.

He added that the district will evaluate the effectiveness of the new rule at the end of the winter sports season.

This article tagged under:

upper darby
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us