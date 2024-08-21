A new art installation will soon allow people to walk on top of the Schuylkill River.

Mural Arts Philadelphia and Bartram's Garden have teamed up to begin the construction of FloatLab, a floating art installation designed by artist J. Meejin Yoon and Höweler + Yoon Architecture.

The 75-foot-wide floating structure will be a permanent river access point and art piece on the Tidal Schuylkill River at Bartram’s Garden in Southwest Philadelphia. It will essentially serve multiple purposes, including a classroom, stage, gallery, fishing spot, and kayak launch.

FloatLab’s circular design will offer visitors a unique experience by providing a 360-degree view of the river and its surroundings. A pool will be at the circle's center, framing the river like a giant looking glass.

“FloatLab will be a revolutionary platform that redefines how our community interacts with the Schuylkill River,” Executive Director of Mural Arts Philadelphia Jane Golden said in a news release. “But it’s more than just a piece of art; it’s going to be a space where people can connect with the water and each other. By offering new perspectives and fostering a deeper connection with our ecosystem it will serve as a powerful reminder of the importance of accessible public art and environmental stewardship. This project will bring people together, inspire creativity, and provide invaluable educational opportunities for all Philadelphians.”

Höweler & Yoon Architecture and Brick Visual This digital rendering shows people walking atop the art installation at dusk. The installation, called the "FloatLab," is illuminated as it rests on the Schuylkill River.

Construction is set to begin this fall, and a public celebration will be held at Bartram's Garden on Sunday, October 20, during Mural Arts Month and the annual Bartram’s Garden Harvest Fest.

Once open, FloatLab will be free to the public and will host various free and low-cost programs, from fishing and boating to art workshops, all while serving as a venue for education purposes and community engagement.

The project was first announced back in 2021 and was expected to be completed in 2022, but now a grand opening celebration is planned for summer 2026.

“Bartram’s Garden is many things to many people, so it's only fitting a participatory public art project like FloatLab be here along the riverfront to be many things to our community," said Maitreyi Roy, Executive Director of Bartram's Garden. “This installation is not just an art piece but a vital community resource where people of all ages and backgrounds are welcome. This project is the result of many years in the making. We look forward to breaking ground on this project in the coming weeks.”