Philly Art Installation Will Allow People to Walk Atop the Schuylkill River

Lee esta historia en español aquí.

An art installation straight out of the movies, that will let people walk on top of the Schuylkill River, is set to arrive in Philadelphia next year.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The one-of-a-kind “FloatLab” installation and learning lab will give people the chance to practically walk on water when it arrives in the fall of 2022. The piece by artist J. Meejin Yoon will serve as essentially a floating ring and employ architectural design, marine engineering and naval architecture to ensure it stays level and steady even as the tide goes in and out, Mural Arts Philadelphia notes.

A sloped ramp will allow visitors to get down to water level if they so choose, and the piece will be ADA-compliant, meaning it’ll also be easily accessible to people with disabilities.

Höweler & Yoon Architecture and Brick Visual

“Crucially, FloatLab’s innovative ballast system ensures that visitors can always access the river at eye level, provoking personal relationships—or, when necessary, allowing healing—with this storied river,” Mural Arts said on its website.

“FloatLab” will be located along the southern shoreline of Bartam’s Garden.