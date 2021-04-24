Philadelphia

Philly Art Installation Will Allow People to Walk Atop the Schuylkill River

“FloatLab” will be located along the southern shoreline of Bartam’s Garden.

By NBC10 Staff

This digital rendering shows people walking atop a ring-like art installation called the "FloatLab" on Philadelphia's Schuylkill River
Mural Arts Philadelphia

Lee esta historia en español aquí.

An art installation straight out of the movies, that will let people walk on top of the Schuylkill River, is set to arrive in Philadelphia next year.

The one-of-a-kind “FloatLab” installation and learning lab will give people the chance to practically walk on water when it arrives in the fall of 2022. The piece by artist J. Meejin Yoon will serve as essentially a floating ring and employ architectural design, marine engineering and naval architecture to ensure it stays level and steady even as the tide goes in and out, Mural Arts Philadelphia notes.

A sloped ramp will allow visitors to get down to water level if they so choose, and the piece will be ADA-compliant, meaning it’ll also be easily accessible to people with disabilities.

This digital rendering shows people walk atop an art installation at dusk. The installation, called the "FloatLab," is illuminated as it rests on the Schuylkill River.
Höweler & Yoon Architecture and Brick Visual
This digital rendering shows people walk atop an art installation at dusk. The installation, called the "FloatLab," is illuminated as it rests on the Schuylkill River. The "FloatLab" is set to arrive in Philadelphia in 2022.

“Crucially, FloatLab’s innovative ballast system ensures that visitors can always access the river at eye level, provoking personal relationships—or, when necessary, allowing healing—with this storied river,” Mural Arts said on its website.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaSchuylkill RiverMural Arts Philadelphia
