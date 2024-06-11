Fishtown Taps, the district-wide happy hour returns. Here's a list of participating locations

This is your chance to check out some of the best bars, restaurants and breweries Philadelphia's Fishtown neighborhood has to offer.

Fishtown Taps, a neighborhood-wide, summer-long weekly happy hour is back, and more than two dozen businesses are participating.

Every Tuesday now through October 29, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., participating locations are offering drink deals, discounted appetizers, and small plate specials. Look out for $5 beers, $6 wines and $7 signature cocktails.

Here's a list of participating locations:

Alamodak Middle Eastern Grill

Bottle Bar East

Cedar Point

Evil Genius Beer Company

Fette Sau

Fishtown Social

Fishtown Tavern

Five Iron Golf

Frankford Hall

Front Street Café

Garage

Interstate Drafthouse

Izakaya Fishtown

Kraftwork

LMNO

Lloyd Whiskey Bar

Murph’s

Punch Buggy Brewing

R&D

Saint Lazarus Bar

Sancho Pistola’s

Stateside Vodka Bar

The International Bar

Two Robbers Fishtown

“Last year we introduced 'Fishtown Taps' as a way to bring people to Fishtown and Kensington during the week with the incentive of specialty cocktails, beer, and wine," Fishtown District Executive Director Marc Collazzo said in a news release. "We are excited to once again to see the street filled with new shoppers and visitors. This extends not only to the participating establishments, but the retail stores, shops, and services that are here as well.”