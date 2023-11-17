First community meeting for proposed 76ers arena largely attended by supporters

The development team for the proposed 76ers Arena held their first in-person community meeting in Center City Thursday night.

The meeting was largely attended by the project’s supporters and members of the union who would benefit from construction jobs.

Several times during the meeting security escorted those holding signs in opposition to the project out of the meeting.

A spokesperson for the arena told NBC10 that those people were escorted out because they were causing a distraction during the presentation portion of the meeting.

At one point, 76er co-owner David Adelman stepped in and told security that they didn’t need to step in.

One of the main concerns for opponents of the arena is traffic concerns.

“We think that 40% are going to drive, 40% are going to take mass transit, 10% are going to take taxis are rideshares, and 10% are going to walk, bike, or other means of transportation,” Alex Kafenbaum with the Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment said.

A member of the Chinatown Coalition disputed that claim.

“I think that those assumptions have no evidence right now. They didn’t say they’d have a survey or whatever. But I don’t know where those numbers came from,” Mary Yee said.

Some of the proponents of the project champion the jobs it would create. While those against it fear it will cause gentrification and impact rent for the longtime businesses and community members.

“There’s going to be economic displacement of the most poorest and most vulnerable. Those seniors and elderly, disabled, on fixed incomes that are still living in Center City,” Yee said.

The key focus of tonight’s meeting was to correct misunderstandings about the proposed project.

If it’s approved the proposed arena would stand at the site of the current fashion district on Market Street.

“We know that there’s a number of communities surrounding the site that see some opportunity but also some concerns that they want to see addressed if this were to move forward. And so those are serious; we take those very seriously but we also want to make sure that people are basing their opinions and perceptions about the project based on fact,” David Gould with 76 Devcorp.