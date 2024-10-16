Firefighters battle wildfire in Burlington County, NJ

Firefighters are battling a wildfire in Burlington County, New Jersey.

The multi-acre wildfire began at the Brendan T. Byrne State Forest in the area of Mary Ann Forge Road in Pemberton Township, on Wednesday.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service responded to the scene.

So far, there have been no evacuations or road closures in connection to the fire. Officials are warning the public to avoid the area.

A wildfire is an uncontrolled fire that burns through vegetation and land. A wildfire is considered major if it exceeds 100 acres in size.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.