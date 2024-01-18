Firefighters battle fire at McDonald's in Wilmington, Delaware

Firefighters are battling a fire at a McDonald’s restaurant in Wilmington, Delaware.

Léelo en español aquí

The fire started Thursday morning at the McDonald’s on 2507 Concord Pike. Footage from SkyForce10 showed smoke rising from the roof as firefighters worked to put out the blaze.

Officials have not yet revealed if anyone was injured or the cause of the fire.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.