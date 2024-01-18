Delaware

Firefighters battle fire at McDonald's in Wilmington, Delaware

A fire started at the McDonald's on 2507 Concord Pike in Wilmington, Delaware

By David Chang

Firefighters are battling a fire at a McDonald’s restaurant in Wilmington, Delaware. 

Léelo en español aquí

The fire started Thursday morning at the McDonald’s on 2507 Concord Pike. Footage from SkyForce10 showed smoke rising from the roof as firefighters worked to put out the blaze. 

Officials have not yet revealed if anyone was injured or the cause of the fire. 

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Delaware
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us