NORTHAMPTON COUNTY

Fire Rips Through Warehouse in West Easton

A large fire tore through a warehouse in Northampton County on Tuesday morning

By Hayden Mitman

Firefighters work to extinguish a warehouse fire in West Easton.
NBC10

Fire crews in Northampton County are working to extinguish a three-alarm fire raging through a warehouse in West Easton on Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the fire was reported just before 6:30 a.m. at an industrial property along the 1500 block of Lehigh Drive in West Easton.

On social media, the Upper Nazareth Fire Department shared some images of the incident as it happened.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

No injuries have been reported. The incident is ongoing, according to officials.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us