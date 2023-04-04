Fire Rips Through Warehouse in West Easton

Fire crews in Northampton County are working to extinguish a three-alarm fire raging through a warehouse in West Easton on Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the fire was reported just before 6:30 a.m. at an industrial property along the 1500 block of Lehigh Drive in West Easton.

On social media, the Upper Nazareth Fire Department shared some images of the incident as it happened.

No injuries have been reported. The incident is ongoing, according to officials.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.