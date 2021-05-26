Northeast Philadelphia

Woman, Grandchildren Rescued From Home; Police Say Someone May Have Set Fire

Philadelphia Firefighters rescued a woman and her grandchildren form a burning Bridesburg row home early Wednesday

By Dan Stamm and Randy Gyllenhaal

NBC Universal, Inc.

Firefighters rescued two children who were hanging out a second-floor window and their grandmother from a raging row home fire in Northeast Philadelphia overnight.

And, Philadelphia police were investigating whether the fire at the Kennedy Street home -- in the shadow of Interstate 95 in the Bridesburg neighborhood -- was intentionally set.

Firefighters responded to the Kennedy Street home early Wednesday.

Video shot by an NBC10 viewer shows flames shooting from the home.

Firefighters used ladders to rescue two children -- an 11-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl -- who were hanging from second-floor windows and yelling for help, a deputy fire chief at the scene said.

They were rushed to a children's hospital where both were listed in stable condition.

Firefighters rescued the woman through the front door of the home and rushed her to the hospital in critical condition suffering from smoke inhalation.

Police said they believe the fire, which gutted the home, could be related to a "domestic" situation and they were investigating whether the mother's ex-boyfriend was involved. The mother wasn't at the home at the time.

The arson investigation continued Wednesday morning.

