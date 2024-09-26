Fire destroys playground at Delaware park, investigation underway

An investigation is underway after a fire destroyed a playground in New Castle County, Delaware, earlier this week.

According to New Castle County Police, a fire was reported at the playground in Brookhaven Park on Geren Ridge Road on Monday just after 6 p.m.

Police said the Mill Creek Fire Department responded quickly to extinguish the flames, but the fire caused structural damage to the playground equipment.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the incident in collaboration with the New Castle County Department of Police, according to police.

Police are urging anyone with information or surveillance footage related to this incident to contact Fire Marshal Thomas Looney at 302-323-5375 or email Thomas.Looney@delaware.gov.

You can also contact Detective Fitzgerald at 302-395-8133 or email Andrew.Fitzgerald@newcastlede.gov.

Tips can be reported to the non-emergency number at 302-573-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.