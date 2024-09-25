Hackers target Delaware public library system, investigation underway

Since last week, Delaware residents haven't been able to use computers or the Internet at any of the state's public libraries due to a cyber attack.

Signs are plastered on doors at different libraries warning people not to log into the Wi-Fi and sharing that all PCs are out of order.

State library officials told NBC10 that a ransomware attack has taken all public library internet options off the table.

"It's almost always some sort of phishing email or some sort of social engineering is what we call it when you trick a user into doing something," said Matt Barnett, CEO of cyber security firm Sevn-X.

Barnett, who is not involved in the Delaware investigation, adds that he thinks the hackers are probably in Russia or Eastern Europe and that they weren't likely trying to mess with Delaware libraries because they had some vendetta.

Barnett adds that he believes the hackers just put out phishing emails all over the world waiting for a hit, and they got one in Delaware, hoping the state will pay up.

"When it comes to ransomware, it's all about low-hanging fruit for these attackers. They'll go after anybody and everybody they can," Barnett said.

NBC10 asked state officials if any personal information was taken during this attack but did not get any response.

Currently, visitors can still check out books and use other library services.