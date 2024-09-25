A 14-year-old student at William Penn High School in New Castle County, Delaware, was found with a loaded handgun in their backpack on Tuesday morning, police said.

According to Delaware State Police, around 7:07 a.m., a school resource officer received a tip that a student may have brought a firearm to school.

Immediately, the school resource officer and a school administrator located the student in the class and searched their backpack, in which they found a loaded firearm, police said.

Police said the student was immediately taken into custody without incident. They have been charged with possession of a deadly weapon by a person under 18, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm in a safe recreation zone.

No students or staff were injured during the incident, police said.

The student was arraigned and is currently being held at the New Castle County Detention Center on $30,000 cash bail, according to police.