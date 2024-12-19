Fire crews respond to North Philly house fire

Fire crews tackled a house fire at a home in North Philadelphia early Thursday.

According to fire officials, crews wee dispatched to a home along the 1500 block of North Gratz Street in North Philadelphia at about 6:33 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024.

Here, officials said, crews were able to get the flames under control by about 6:51 a.m.

Officials have not yet said if anyone was injured in this incident and have not detailed what may have caused the fire.

But, officials said, an investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.