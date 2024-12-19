North Philadelphia

Fire crews respond to North Philly house fire

Firefighters in Philadelphia responded to a burning home along North Gratz Street on Thursday morning, officials said

By Hayden Mitman

Fire crews respond to a house fire along North Gratz Street in North Philadelphia on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024.
NBC10

Fire crews tackled a house fire at a home in North Philadelphia early Thursday.

According to fire officials, crews wee dispatched to a home along the 1500 block of North Gratz Street in North Philadelphia at about 6:33 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024.

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Here, officials said, crews were able to get the flames under control by about 6:51 a.m.

Officials have not yet said if anyone was injured in this incident and have not detailed what may have caused the fire.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

But, officials said, an investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

North Philadelphia
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us