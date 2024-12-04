West Philadelphia

Fire crews work to put out fire in University City Sheraton hotel

Fire crews were working to extinguish a fire on the 19th floor of the Sheraton hotel located near 35th and Chestnut streets in Philadelphia's University City on Wednesday

By Hayden Mitman

The outer structure of the Sheraton hotel in University City shows damage as fire crews worked to put out a fire there on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024.
The Philadelphia Fire Department is warning people to avoid the area as it responds to a fire at the Sheraton hotel in Philadelphia's University City neighborhood on Wednesday.

According to fire officials, as of about noon, people were being asked to avoid the area of 34th and Chestnut streets as crews work to extinguish a fire that was "showing" from the 19th floor.

SkyForce10 could see firefighters working working on the ground during the lunchtime incident and black soot could be seen charring the side of the hotel.

On social media, the Philadelphia Fire Department said the fire was considered under control at about 12:22 p.m.

Officials have not yet said if anyone was injured in this incident and have not yet provided information on how it began or the severity of the flames.

But, officials said, an investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

