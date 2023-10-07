What to Know The final officer who was injured in a shootout with a gunman outside of a Northeast Philadelphia home will be released from the hospital Saturday afternoon, police said.

Michael Hwang, 42, was killed after allegedly shooting his son's uncle and the three officers Wednesday night.

The incident began after some sort of argument between Hwang, his 12-year-old son and the boy's uncle.

The officer is set to be released from Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital between 3:45 p.m. and 4 p.m.

The officer was one of three officers who were shot Wednesday night after a family fight inside a home along the 7500 block of Whitaker Avenue in the city's Rhawnhurst neighborhood led to a shootout, according to investigators.

Léelo en español aquí

Police said a 12-year-old boy was playing video games inside the home at 7 p.m. that night when an argument occurred between the boy's uncle and his father, later identified as 42-year-old Michael Hwang. The argument escalated when Hwang obtained a firearm, police said.

The boy and his uncle went upstairs and Hwang followed, shooting the uncle in the face, according to investigators.

The boy and his uncle then called 911.

Once that call was made, Hwang went to the front of the home to wait for officers to arrive, police said.

"When officers arrived, he began to immediately fire upon our officers, striking two officers and one sergeant," Interim Philadelphia Police Commissioner John Stanford said.

Two officers were each shot in the leg and a sergeant was shot in the finger, according to Stanford. The three officers fired back and killed Hwang, investigators said.

The three officers were taken to a nearby hospital and listed in stable condition. The uncle was taken to a hospital and was listed in critical condition. Another boy and a woman were also inside the home at the time of the shooting but were not hurt.

"Just a tragic situation all the way around," Stanford said.

Investigators said Hwang was wearing a ballistic vest and was armed with a 40 caliber Glock pistol, loaded with eleven live rounds in an extended magazine with a 22 round capacity underneath the right side of his body at the time of the shooting. Police also said they recovered two loaded magazines from Hwang's back pants pocket.

Skyforce10 was over the scene where a large police presence could be seen working the area. Traffic was being redirected at a nearby intersection. Dozens of evidence markers could be seen on the street.

The entire situation left neighbors in the area on edge. They called the area "quiet" until recently.

"It's very alarming," Ariana Rojas said.

“I thank them for their bravery and their desire to do this,” second-term Democratic Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney told reporters.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro echoed the mayor's thoughts on the bravery of the police officers. "We are safer for your service -- and we are grateful," the first-term Democratic governor said.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro echoed the mayor's thoughts on the bravery of the police officers. "We are safer for your service -- and we are grateful," the first-term Democratic governor said.



Again, we’re reminded of law enforcement’s bravery as they run towards danger.



We are safer for your service — and we are grateful. — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) October 5, 2023

“Our brave and dedicated officers continue to amaze me with their courage to run toward gunfire," Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 president John McNesby said. "We’re thankful that our officers will recover from their injuries, and we owe them a debt of gratitude."

Prior to Saturday's release of the third officer, the other two injured officers were released from the hospital Wednesday and Thursday.

Investigators said the first officer who was shot is 32-years-old and a 4-year veteran of the department. The second officer is 34-years-old and a 6-year veteran. The sergeant is 37-years-old and a 17-year veteran.

SkyForce10 was over the scene as the second injured officer was released from the hospital Thursday afternoon.

An investigation into this incident, officials said, is ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.