3 officers shot in Philadelphia's Rhawnhurst neighborhood, police say

Three officers were shot in the Rhawnhurst section of Philadelphia Wednesday evening, according to law enforcement sources.

This all happened on the 7500 block of Whitaker Avenue just after 7 p.m., sources said.

According to police, a child was playing video games when an argument occurred between him, his uncle and his father. The argument then led to shots being fired in the home.

The child and his uncle went upstairs and the father followed them before shooting the uncle, according to acting Philadelphia police commissioner John Stanford. The child and his uncle then called 911.

The father then allegedly went to the front of the home to wait for officers to arrive, Stanford said. Once they got to the house, the man opened fire on them.

Two officers were each shot in the leg and a sergeant was shot in the finger, according to Stanford. Responding officers fired back and killed the father.

The three officers were taken to a nearby hospital and listed in stable condition. The uncle was taken to a hospital and is currently in critical condition.

Skyforce10 was over the scene where a large police presence could be seen working the area. Traffic was being redirected at a nearby intersection.

“I thank them for their bravery and their desire to do this,” Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney told reporters.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.