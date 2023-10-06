Philadelphia

Fight in the stands ends high school football game early, police said

By Emily Rose Grassi

Large crowd leaving high school football game
NBC10 Philadelphia

A fight in the stands at a high school football game in East Mount Airy forced the game to end early, according to police.

The fight happened on the 1100 block of East Sedgwick Street during a football game between Imhotep Institute Charter High School and Northeast High School, police said.

Police told NBC10 that it took about an hour to escort the spectators from the stadium.

Skyforce10 was over the scene just after 8 p.m. Friday night where crowds could be seen leaving the stadium.

Police could be seen lined up outside of the stadium by the buses while the large crowd made its way out.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
