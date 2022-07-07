Fiery ATV Crash in NJ Woods Leaves Women Severely Burned

What to Know Two women suffered what Manchester Township police called severe burns on their heads, backs, arms and faces during a fiery ATV wreck on July 6, 2022.

The 20-year-old flipped their ATV while riding in the woods along trails off Roosevelt Boulevard and Trenton Avenue, police said.

Both women managed to get to a nearby home to ask for help, police said.

Two young women suffered severe burns to their heads, backs, arms and faces in a fiery ATV crash in New Jersey Wednesday.

Manchester Township police officers arrived to the area of Trenton Avenue in the Roosevelt City section of Whiting around 6:15 p.m. to find the 20-year-old women suffering from burns, Manchester Township Police Department officers said.

The injured women were able to walk to a nearby home where they waited for first aid, police said.

The 20-year-olds told investigators they flipped their ATV while riding in the woods along trails off Roosevelt Boulevard and Trenton Avenue, police said. The ATV caught fire after flipping.

The women were first treated on scene before being flown by medical helicopter to a burn center, police said.

Members of the Whiting Volunteer Fire Department and New Jersey Forest Fire Service were called to the scene to extinguish the burning ATV and the surrounding wooded area where flames had spread, police said.

The incident remained under investigation Thursday.