Federal Donuts & Chicken looks to expand nationwide, locations opening in Philly suburbs

By Cherise Lynch

Federal Donuts & Chicken

A Philadelphia favorite known for its unique combo of fried chicken and donuts is continuing to evolve.

Federal Donuts and Chicken - formerly known as Federal Donuts - announced plans for national expansion with new franchising opportunities.

Soon, customers across the country will be able to enjoy the shop's crispy hand-battered fried chicken and freshly made donuts.

Before the nationwide takeover, Federal Donuts is launching three new stores in Radnor, Willow Grove, and Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

This comes after the company made its West Coast debut with a location in Las Vegas last year. Recently, Federal Donuts also opened a new flagship store in South Philadelphia and is currently looking to relocate its former University City store.

“We are grateful that Federal Donuts & Chicken has resonated with Philadelphians for over a decade. It’s their support that has allowed us to continue to grow within the region and beyond,” FD&C founders Michael Solomonov and Steve Cook said in a news release. “We are excited to move into the next chapter partnering with some of the industry’s most successful restaurateurs.”

Additionally, Federal Donuts has been expanding its menu. Now you can try the new LTO fried chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders with house-made dipping sauces and new breakfast items like the early bird.

Federal Donuts was founded in 2011 by Chef Michael Solomonov and Steve Cook. For more information visit federaldonuts.com.

