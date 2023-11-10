Philadelphia

Philadelphia's Federal Donuts headed to Las Vegas, changing its name

Federal Donuts is taking on an exciting new chapter and expanding to Las Vegas next year

By Cherise Lynch

Federal Donuts

An iconic Philadelphia eatery is making its West Coast debut and changing its name next year.

On Thursday, Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa in Las Vegas announced that Federal Donuts will open inside the food court in 2024.

Customers across the country will soon be able to enjoy the shop's hot and fresh doughnuts, hand-battered and twice-fried chicken, chicken sandwiches and more.

With this exciting expansion, Federal Donuts is rebranding and will be changing its name to Federal Donuts & Chicken.

"We are thrilled to bring the sweet and savory flavors of Federal Donuts & Chicken to Red Rock Casino," Vice President and General Manager of Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Scott Nelson said in a news release. "Their delicious offerings perfectly complement the many new memorable culinary experiences we offer our guests."

“There’s no better franchise partner to help us spread our wings outside of Philadelphia for the first time than the culinary team at Red Rock Casino in Las Vegas” Co-founders of Federal Donuts & Chicken Michael Solomonov and Steve Cook said in a news release. “We’re thrilled to kick-off this incredibly exciting new chapter for our company, and look forward to bringing our brand of Donuts & Chicken magic to West Coast markets and beyond.”

Federal Donuts opened its doors in 2011 and now there are eleven locations across the Philadelphia region.

For more information visit federaldonuts.com

