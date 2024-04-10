Popular New Jersey brunch spot Almost Home General expands to Philadelphia

One of New Jersey's most popular brunch spots has made its way to Philadelphia.

Almost Home General has opened a location in Old City at 205 Race Street, in the former home of United by Blue, at the base of Bridge on Race apartments.

The eatery is one of the top coffee shops and cafes in Central New Jersey. It has six locations and this is the first expansion out of state and into Philadelphia.

Almost Home takes inspiration from the coffee shops in Vietnam and Thailand. The new spacious and lofty 3,000-square-foot space will have a welcome-home vibe, an energetic scene, a family-friendly dining room and seating for 60 guests with additional outside seating.

Signature dishes include tempura fried scrapple with olive oil poached egg, truffle fondue and crispy potato sticks on a hoagie roll, triple flash fried chicken thigh with umami sauce, hot honey butter on a seeded milk roll and much more.

You will also have to try some of the coffee shop options, such as the smoked maple latte, smoked s’mores latte, old-fashioned cold brew and pour-over coffee.

The grand opening event is set for Thursday, April 11. For more information visit almosthomegeneral.com.