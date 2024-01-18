Federal Donuts and Chicken relocating South Philly flagship store and West Philly location

A Philadelphia favorite is making some big changes this year.

Federal Donuts and Chicken - formerly known as Federal Donuts - announced Wednesday that they are relocating their flagship store located on S. 2nd Street in South Philadelphia and its West Philadelphia location on Sansom Street.

"Thank you Pennsport for making the OG so much more than just a place to come for donuts & chicken– we will savor all of the memories, forever," the company said in a post on Instagram. " Thank you to our patrons over our first 10 years in West Philly."

Have no fear for South Philadelphia residents. The new location will be moved down the block to 22 Wolf Street at the intersection of Wolf and S. Swanson Streets in the Whitman neighborhood, according to the eatery.

The new store will feature more seating and include additional menu options such as an early bird sandwich and espresso beverages.

The last day of service for the 2nd Street location will be January 21.

Federal Donuts is still looking for a new location for its West Philadelphia store but the company said it is making plans for a larger location in University City that will be accessible to both students at the University of Pennslyvania and Drexel University.

Federal Donuts opened its doors in 2011 and has expanded across the Philadelphia region over the years.

For more information visit federaldonuts.com.