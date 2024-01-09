Family of slain Center City Macy's security guard to announce lawsuit

Loved ones of a security guard who was stabbed to death at the Macy's store in Center City Philadelphia last month plan to announce a lawsuit.

The family of Eric Harrison, 27, as well as attorneys for Harrison's estate, will reveal details of their civil suit during an 11 a.m. press conference in Center City on Tuesday.

"Mr. Harrison’s parents, Dawn Fobbs and Eric Coates, will join attorneys for the estate of their son to announce and share details around the filing of a civil action to commence proceedings, issue subpoenas and collect evidence from a number of potentially responsible commercial real estate entities," a family spokesperson wrote. "Mr. Harrison’s parents will share mementos of their son, speak, and be available for individual interviews along with their attorneys following the news conference."

Léelo en español aquí

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The murder of Eric Harrison

The incident took place on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, around 10:45 a.m. at the Macy's store on 13th and Market streets.

Police said a man, later identified as 30-year-old Tyrone Tunnell, was trying to steal hats from the store and was confronted by Harrison -- who worked in loss prevention at the store -- and a second guard.

After an altercation with the guards, Tunnell left the store, investigators said. Tunnell then returned to the store about 15 minutes later, according to police. Witnesses said Tunnell was looking for Harrison and the other guard and was yelling threats. He then found Harrison, pulled out a switchblade and stabbed him in the neck, officials said. The second security guard tried to intervene and was stabbed in the face and arm, according to investigators.

Investigators said Tunnell took the shoe of one of the guards, put it on and then fled the scene.

Harrison was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:19 a.m. that day. The other guard was also taken to the hospital and was listed in critical but stable condition.

Officials announced charges against Tyrone Tunnell, a Philadelphia man accused of stabbing security guard Eric Harrison to death inside the Center City Macy's. NBC10's Deanna Durante has the latest on the investigation and spoke with Harrison's mother and aunt.

The guards were employed by Macy's and were unarmed, according to former Interim Philadelphia Police Commissioner John Stanford.

“Just a tragic situation. Right here, a few weeks before the holiday, these security officers are just doing their job," Stanford said at the time. "They’re here to make sure that people can come to this location and shop in a safe manner. And for something like this to happen on a Monday morning, again, during a holiday season or any time of the year for that, but just another indication that every bit of crime is important in the city."

Tunnell hopped on a Market-Frankford Line train at the 13th Street Station, tossing the knife on the tracks in the process, police said. SEPTA cameras captured Tunnell as he fled and he was arrested shortly after at the Somerset Station on Kensington Avenue in the city’s Kensington neighborhood, according to investigators.

Tunnell told police he returned to the Macy's because he didn't like how the security guards initially handled him but he denied having a knife, law enforcement sources said.

Investigators said one knife was recovered inside the Macy's while a second knife was recovered on the subway tracks.

Tunnell was charged with murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, retail theft, possession of an instrument of crime and tampering with evidence.

Tunnell has an extensive criminal record with numerous convictions and arrests in Philadelphia, Montgomery, Delaware and Bucks counties since 2013, according to court records. His prior charges and convictions range from retail theft to robbery to drug offenses.

He was most recently released from jail in Montgomery County in September in connection to theft charges at the King of Prussia Mall.

'He was a good young man'

Eric Harrison was a security guard who was stabbed to death at the Center City Macy's on Monday. NBC10's Deanna Durante spoke with Harrison's mother and aunt who both want justice for their loved one.

Harrison's mother, Dawn Harrison-Fobbs, and his aunt, Tyree Harrison-Harvey, both spoke with NBC10's Deanna Durante.

Harrison-Harvey described her nephew as a hardworking man who was working two jobs at the time of his murder.

"He literally got off of work at 6 o’clock in the morning. He went straight to Macy’s and opened up the store as a security guard," she said. "He worked there for two years. He was funny. Always had something funny to say out of his mouth. He’s going to be missed. I’m just trying to process this all because he was not in the street. And this happened to him."

Harrison-Fobbs talked about the memories she's now robbed of due to her son's murder.

"Now I'm robbed of grandchildren. Seeing my son walk down the aisle. Just all the memories I will never get from my 27-year-old son, it’s all gone," she said. "And for him to be truly, truly a good kid is something I just don’t understand. Out there working two 40-hour jobs. Not one part time. Two full-time jobs. And this is how he’s taken out. This is not what life is supposed to look like. That’s truly all I have to say. He was my best friend. And now he’s gone.”

Ultimately, both women want justice for their loved one.

"I just hope the young man who did this really, they prosecute him," Harrison-Harvey said. "Because he messed up all our lives. Not just mine, my sister, my whole family, is a lot of us. So we are very, very distraught over this.”

Eric Harrison

Retail thefts at Center City Macy's

The Center City Macy's has experienced one of the highest levels of retail theft in Philadelphia, according to Stanford.

"Just year to date, they have over 250 reports of retail theft at this location. So it is an ongoing situation," Stanford said at the time. "An ongoing problem. Not just for large chain stores like this but in terms of businesses throughout the city.”

A family spokesperson for Harrison also cited the retail thefts and overall crime in the statement announcing the civil suit.

"For more than two years, Harrison worked in loss prevention at the department store, a location and area of the city that has experienced a surge in retail theft and violent crime in the last several years," the spokesperson wrote.

The Macy's store is also one of the most popular attractions in Philadelphia during the holiday season and features a light show with around 100,000 LED lights as well as a massive Christmas tree.

“It’s a huge attraction," Stanford said. "You hear the music playing in the background. It’s very unfortunate to see our city experience this. But again, still encourage people to come to our city. Still encourage people to come and enjoy the city as best as they can."

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

A Macy's store spokesperson sent a statement to NBC10 following Harrison's death.

"We are heartbroken about the incident that took place today at Macy's Center City," the spokesperson wrote. "The store will temporarily remain closed as we work with law enforcement on this investigation and defer any further comments about the case to them. Ensuring the safety and well-being of our customers and colleagues is always our top priority."