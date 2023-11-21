Philadelphia is lighting up once again for the Christmas season with iconic holiday events like the Macy's Christmas Light Show and Comcast's big screen "Spectacular."

It would be nearly impossible to list all the FREE light celebrations around the Delaware Valley on this page, but here are some highlights:

Macy's Christmas Light Show (and More)

The beloved Christmas Light Show at Macy's in Center City in Philadelphia is back with multiple shows a day in 2023.

The light show -- featuring around 100,000 LED lights between the characters on the wall and the massive Christmas tree 🎄 -- at the former Wanamaker's location at 1300 Market Street (across from City Hall) begins on Black Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, and runs through Dec. 31 (except Christmas).

Times for the show traditionally voiced by legendary actor Julie Andrews and featuring the "The Nutcracker" and "Frosty the Snowman" backed by the sounds of the world-famous Wanamaker Organ in the department store's Grand Court are consistent, except on Sundays:

Monday through Saturday: 10:30 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Sunday: noon., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

How to Reserve a Spot for Macy’s Dickens' Village

While at Macy's head upstairs to Dickens' Village, which runs in person from Nov. 24 through Dec. 31. The attraction is open daily, except when the store is closed on Christmas.

"Macy’s Dickens Village takes guests through select animated displays telling the story of the Charles Dickens classic 'A Christmas Carol,'" Macy's said.

To take the journey, folks must reserve tickets in advance online. Reservations for you and friends and family can be made up to five days in advance.

Santa is also back this year at Macy's through Christmas Eve. Reservations can be booked online.

Before leaving Macy's (or before going in) do some window gazing from the sidewalk outside the store.

Be sure to gaze outside the iconic store as well as Macy's Holiday Windows will be on display through New Year's.

"This year’s magical displays celebrate the magic of friendship with our favorite reindeer, Tiptoe, as she enjoys holiday activities with her woodland friends, Polar Bear and Penguin," Macy's said.

Sights and Sounds of Comcast Holiday Spectacular

The big screen in the lobby of the Comcast Center in Center City will light up once again for the Comcast Holiday Spectacular. But Comcast -- NBC10's parent company has even more planned for the 15th anniversary of bringing "the magic of the holidays to life from the heart of Philadelphia."

"The free, 15-minute family-friendly show, presented on The Comcast Experience video wall in the Comcast Center lobby, features holiday songs, performances by the Philadelphia Ballet, and a sleigh ride around the world and into Philadelphia," Comcast says.

The shows start on Thanksgiving and runs through New Year's Day on the hour from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sensory-friendly shows happen at 2:30 p.m. daily.

You can head over the lobby of the Comcast Technology Center to enter The Universal Sphere from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

"From Steven Spielberg, DreamWorks Animation, Universal Destinations & Experiences, and Comcast Labs, The Universal Sphere is a cinematic experience that explores the power of ideas," Comcast says.

There will also be "Trolls"-themed activations and even visits with Santa over the holiday season.

A 'Spectacle' of Lights at Franklin Square

The Electrical Spectacle Light Show presented by PECO will light up Franklin Square throughout the holiday season and beyond.

"Themed to Ben Franklin’s electric discovery with a giant kite and key, experience light shows running nightly, every 30 minutes, choreographed to your favorite seasonal tunes," organizers say.

Thousands of LED lights were switched on for the 2023 show on Nov. 16. The show continues from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Jan. 7, 2024. From Jan. 11 to Feb. 25 the show runs Thursdays through Sundays from 5 p.m. o 7 p.m., with a winter-themed show.

Lighting Up Peddler's Village

Head up to Peddler's Village in Bucks County to soak in the holidays with its light display featuring more than 1 million twinkling lights. Santa will flip the switch at the Grand Illumination Celebration on Friday, Nov. 17. The lights will continue until Jan. 14, 2024.

Well at Peddler's Village, enjoy food and plenty of shopping as well as several special events during the holiday season.