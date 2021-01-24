Family of 4 Found Dead Following Suspected Murder-Suicide

A family of four was found dead inside a Chester County home following a suspected murder-suicide.

Police were contacted by out of state relatives around 12:30 p.m. Sunday to check on the well-being of a family inside a home on the 100 block of Mountain View Drive in West Whiteland, Pennsylvania. The relatives told investigators they had been unable to contact the family for several days.

When police arrived at the home they found the bodies of four family members inside.

Initial evidence indicates the incident was a murder-suicide and there is no threat to the community at large, according to investigators.

Police continue to investigate. They have not yet revealed the identities of the victims.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HELP: The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or 800-787-3224 (TTY) provides people in distress, or those around them, with 24-hour support.

SUICIDE PREVENTION HELP: If you are in crisis, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting 'Home' to 741741.