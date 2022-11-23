Family Continues Search for Missing Delaware Teen Girl

What to Know Alexis Marrero, 15, of Bear, Delaware, has been missing since October 6, her family said.

Marrero is described as a Hispanic and white girl with brown hair and blue eyes standing at 4-foot-11 and weighing 118 pounds.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call 911, 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or Delaware State Police at 1-800-847-3333.

The search continues for a Delaware teen girl who went missing nearly two months ago.

Family members say Alexis Marrero, 15, of Bear, Delaware, was picked up by an unidentified man at the Christiana Mall in Newark, Delaware, back on Oct. 1 and later dropped off that night at a Walmart in Middletown, Delaware.

Marrero was then taken from the Walmart to a home in Middletown’s Legends community before leaving with other teens later that day, according to her family.

The girl was then spotted at the Kohls store in Middletown the next morning on Oct. 2. Marrero’s family said she was then picked up that evening on Marl Pit Road in Middletown after a driver saw her walking on the side of the road in the rain. She was then left at a Wawa store in Middletown that same night.

Days later, on Oct. 6, Marrero asked a resident in Middletown for a ride to North East, Maryland, which is about 35 minutes away. While that person didn’t give her a ride, Marrero’s family said she likely ended up in Maryland on or after Oct. 6. She has not been seen since then.

On Wednesday, Marrero’s family and Delaware State Police held a press conference in Newark, Delaware. During the conference, the teen’s mother, Jennifer Marrero, had a message for her daughter.

“If you are having the chance to see this, we want you to come home,” she said. “We want you to call home. And if you’re with somebody who’s not letting you come home, I know you’re a very smart girl and you’ll figure out a way.”

Marrero’s family said the teen has struggled since suffering a concussion a year ago.

“That definitely changed the way she behaved,” Maria Matos, Marrero’s grandmother, said.

Despite the concussion, Marrero’s family said they had no indication she would knowingly run away without her phone.

“We want you to come home and tell you whatever you’re dealing with, we are here to support you,” Jennifer Marrero said. “We should not be celebrating the upcoming holidays without you.”

