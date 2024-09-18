Spooky season is almost here!

If you're not into being scared but still want to enjoy some fun fall festivities, continue reading for our guide to what's on tap this autumn.

Philadelphia

Free Philadelphia Fall Arts Fest

Ensemble Arts is launching its 2024/2025 season with live performances and various showcases. A small ensemble from the Philadelphia Orchestra will perform and there will be a chance to design your own jewelry with the Carribean Community of Philadelphia.

Events begin at the Commonwealth Plaza on Sept. 21 at 11 a.m. with more happening at the Perelman Theater starting at 11:50 a.m.

Mid-Autumn Festival

Thousands of residents and families will head over to Philadelphia's Chinatown neighborhood for the 29th annual Mid-Autumn Festival as the community gives thanks under the Harvest Moon on Sept. 21.

The event runs from Noon to 8 p.m. on 10th Street from Arch to Winter streets.

There will be lion dances, Chinese opera performances, carnival games and much more.

Midtown Village Fall Festival

Midtown Village will be taken over by the community's 17th annual Fall Festival from Noon to 8 p.m. on Sept. 28 with food, crafts and live music.

Organizers say the footprint for the one-day festival is:

13th Street – from Locust to Market streets

· Sansom Street – from Broad to 12th streets

· Drury Street – from Juniper to 13th streets

· Chancellor Street – from Juniper to 13th streets

· Chestnut Street – from Broad to 12th streets

Fringe Arts Festival

The Philadelphia Fringe Festival is running until Sept. 29 and features theater, film screenings and immersive experiences.

Fishtown Festivale

For the third year in a row, Frankford Avenue in Fishtown will be closed on Sept. 28 from Noon to 8 p.m. for the Fishtown Festivale.

There will be a dunk tank and carnival games as well as over 50 local art and retail vendors.

Pennsylvania

Fall Foliage Festival in Jim Thorpe

Every weekend from Oct. 5 through Oct. 20, visitors to Jim Thorpe can check out the Fall Foliage Festival with train rides, crafts, food and live music.

Downington Fall Fest

Great food, crafts and the Victory Beer Garden all come together to form the Downingtown Fall Fest on Sunday, Oct. 6 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event shuts down Greet Street and East Pennsylvania Avenue in Chester County allowing vendors and visitors to enjoy the event.

Harvest Fest in Bethlehem

On Saturday, Oct. 12 from Noon to 5 p.m. adults 21 and up can explore shops, restaurants and the festival grounds on Bethlehem's Historic Main Street.

Participants can try the food and "brews that make Bethlehem special."

Octoberfest at Peddler's Village

For the eighth year in a row Peddler's Village is hosting their Octoberfest bringing visitors a weekend stuffed with food trucks, entertainment and family-friendly activities.

The event happens in Bucks County on Saturday, Oct. 12 and Sunday, Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

While you're there don't forget to check out their free Scarecrows in the Village tradition.

New Jersey

Oktoberfest at Morey's Piers in Wildwood

The Mariner's Pier will be open every Friday through Sunday from now until mid-October for its annual Oktoberfest. Live music as well as German-styled foods and beer will be on tap.

Fridays from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Saturdays from Noon to 10:30 p.m.

Sundays from Noon to 5 p.m.

Mullica Hill Fall Festival and Living History Weekend

For the 52nd year, Mullica Hill is hosting its annual Fall Festival with lots of family fun. Everything from live music to glass-blowing demonstrations and food trucks on Oct. 12 and 13.

The living history part of the festivities will feature authentic Civil War camps and battle reenactments.

Tri-State Sunflower Festival and Pumpkin Fest at Dalton Farms

You can pick you own sunflowers and pumpkins as well as enjoy live music, a corn maze and tractor rides at Dalton Farms in Swedesboro this fall season.

Tri-State Sunflower Festival runs until Oct. 27

Pumpkin Fest runs Sept. 21 through Oct. 27

Fintastic Pumpkin Glow at Adventure Aquarium

A new sort of fin-friendly animal is taking over at the Adventure Aquarium in Camden this spooky season until Nov. 3. The aquarium said that super-sized aquatic animals made of pumpkins are all over for some fun.

There will be underwater pumpkin carvers and other illuminating surprises for visitors of all ages.

Kids Boo Fest at Six Flags

Family-friendly rides, a trick or treat trail and various boo fest-themed activities make up the Kids Boo Fest at Six Flags Great Adventure from now until Nov. 3

For the big kids, Six Flags is also hosting their annual Fright Fest.

Delaware

Fall Fest in Wyoming

The pumpkins and apples are waiting to be picked at Fifers Orchards in Wyoming, Del. The farm will have family-friendly attractions along with homemade apple cider and kettle corn.

Fall Fest runs from Sept. 21 through Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Bridgeville Apple-Scrapple Festival

Hundreds of vendors and local crafters will descend upon Delaware for the Apple-Scrapple Festival in October. There will also be carnival rides, a food court and a Little Miss Pageant.

Friday, Oct. 11 starting at 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12 starting at 9 a.m.

Punkin Ale Fest

Food trucks and local vendors will be at the annual Punkin Ale Fest hosted by Dogfish Head at the Milton Brewery on Saturday, Oct. 12.

