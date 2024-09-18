Ultimate guide to Halloween 2024 in Philly: Haunts, ghost tours and spooky fun

Calling all ghouls and goblins! As fall approaches, the Philadelphia region is slowly turning into a thrilling hub for Halloween enthusiasts.

From haunted houses to ghost tours to trick-or-treating events, our guide has a little something for everyone during this spooky season.

If you're unsure where even to start, use the scare-o-meter below to choose your fright level.

Scare-o-meter: 🎃 Night-mare free | 👻 A bit creepy | 🦇 Full terror (Leave the kids at home)

Haunted Houses

Halloween Nights at Eastern State Penitentiary 🦇

📍 2027 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia



Halloween Nights at the famous Eastern State Penitentiary features five thrilling haunted houses, all within the walls of a real, abandoned 10-acre prison. If you are not interested in the haunted houses, the Penitentiary offers historical tours, themed bars and lounges, and live entertainment. Visit www.easternstate.org to purchase your tickets.

Fright Factory Philly 🦇

📍 2200 S. Swanson St., Philadelphia



Enter at your own risk... Fright Factory is an adult-themed haunted house that is so scary that it has been named one of the scariest haunted attractions in America. Inside a 120-year-old factory lies a basement of nightmares. But be warned, once you're in, there is no telling if you will make it out. For more information and to purchase your tickets, visit frightfactoryphilly.com.

Lincoln Mill Haunted House 🦇

📍 4100 Main St., Philadelphia



Featuring live scare actors, production-quality sets, animatronics, and special effects, the Lincoln Mill Haunted House is one you don't want to miss. Rumor has it Viktor Kane, the former mill owner, still lurks in the shadows after he allegedly tormented and experimented on his workers. Check out lincolnmillhaunt.com for ticket information.

Pennhurst Asylum Haunted Attraction 🦇

📍250 Commonwealth Dr, Spring City, PA



You might not sleep for days after visiting Pennhurst Asylum. Located right outside of Philadelphia the former mental hospital will have four haunted attractions that are set to test the limits of your sanity. Purchase your tickets at pennhurstasylum.com.

Ghost Tours

Dark Philly Adult Night Tour 🦇

📍 Independence Visitor Center (1 N. Independence Mall, Philadelphia)



This tour is for "mature audiences" ONLY. The guided dark history tour will take you through the most famous locations throughout Center City, detailing the best-kept secrets that made the city and the nation what it is today. P.S. Don't forget your camera to capture all the moments and even perhaps a ghost! To book your tour, visit grimphilly.com.

Philly Ghosts: Phantoms of Philadelphia Tour 👻

📍 Tomb of the Unknown Soldier (217 W. Washington Square, Philadelphia)



Discover why the city is known as one of the most haunted places on the East Coast with Philadelphia Ghost Tours. And if you want to learn more about what lingers in Philadelphia's show, you can book an extended tour for "extra haunted spots and spine-tingling stories." Visit phillyghosts.com for more information.

Bloodletting and Burials at the Betsy Ross House 🦇

📍239 Arch St., Philadelphia



This is your chance to travel back to 1760 and learn about the city's gruesome history. If you dare to take this tour, you will meet your guide at Betsy's grave in the Betsy Ross House courtyard and uncover true tales about bloodletting, smallpox, yellow fever, and so much more. Then, you will head inside for a spooky, shadowy tour. Book your tickets here.

Theme park Halloween celebrations

Six Flags Great Adventure Fright Fest EXTREME 👻

📍1 Six Flags Blvd, Jackson Township, NJ



If you are brave enough, check out Fright Fest Extreme at Six Flags Great Adventure on select nights this fall for a bone-chilling experience. Guests can expect rides in the dark, spooky scare zones, and haunted mazes. For more information and to purchase your tickets today, visit sixflags.com.

— Six Flags Great Adventure Resort

Dorney Park Halloween Haunt 👻

📍4000 Dorney Park Rd., Allentown, PA



You better brace yourself for a screaming good time at Dorney Park's Halloween Haunt. When night falls, hundreds of creatures from the underworld are expected to take over the park. WARNING: Your worst nightmares may come true. Visit dorneypark.com for more information.

The Count’s Halloween Spooktacular at Sesame Place 🎃

📍 100 Sesame Road, Langhorne, PA



Have silly, not-too-spooky fun at the Count's Halloween Spooktacular. Sesame Place will transform into a family-friendly Halloween haven featuring shows, trick-or-treating, and more. Guests are all also encouraged to wear a costume. For more information, visit sesameplace.com.

Family-Friendly Halloween Fun

Boo at the Zoo at the Philadelphia Zoo 🎃

📍 3400 W. Girard Ave., Philadelphia



The Philadelphia Zoo's annual Halloween extravaganza "Boo at the Zoo" encourages all to dress in your favorite costume, bring a bag and trick-or-treat through the park. You might even catch some animals munching on pumpkins and playing with Halloween-themed toys. For more information and to reserve your tickets, visit philadelphiazoo.org.

Philadelphia Zoo

Franklin Fright at the Franklin Institute 🎃

📍222 N 20th St., Philadelphia



On select weekends in October, the Franklin Institute is celebrating spooky season with trick-or-treating through the museum, Halloween-inspired live science shows and so much more. This event is free with museum admission, visit fi.edu for more details.

Halloween celebration at The Please Touch Museum 🎃

📍 Memorial Hall (4231 Avenue of the Republic, Philadelphia)



The Please Touch Museum is set to host a day filled with spooky fun and surprises for kiddos to enjoy. The event features special performers, story times, and lots of Halloween-themed activities. Everyone is also encouraged to dress in their favorite costume. Reserve your tickets at pleasetouchmuseum.org.

Spooky Mini Golf at Franklin Square 🎃

📍200 N 6th St., Philadelphia



Franklin Square will transform its 18-hole mini golf course with fog, lights, and music for some spooky Halloween fun. To buy your tickets, visit historicphiladelphia.org/