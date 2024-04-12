Editor's Note: The details of this story are graphic and could be disturbing for some readers

A man who was arrested for allegedly posing as a nurse and performing sexually-related exams on at least two patients last month is now accused of sexually assaulting and harassing 12 more victims, the Montgomery County District Attorney announced.

Ramon Garcia, 33, of Philadelphia, was arrested back on March 11 while he worked at Carbon Health Urgent Care on 1585 The Fairway in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania.

The investigation began on March 1 after a woman reported to police a strange encounter with a worker named “Ramon” as she underwent a pre-employment drug screening at Carbon Health.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"Garcia told the victim that she had to urinate into a cup, and that she was randomly selected to 'be observed,'" Abington police wrote in a Facebook post. "Garcia watched the victim pull up her dress and urinate into the cup."

Garcia allegedly gave the woman his phone number after the urine sample was collected and "asked if she would go on a date with him," police said.

While police investigated the first incident, a second woman came forward with allegations that she was touched inappropriately during a March 9 exam at the same urgent care facility, police said.

The woman told police that Garcia introduced himself at the front desk as "Ramon" and identified himself as a nurse, investigators said.

Once in an exam room, Garcia told the woman to undress, police said. Garcia then put on latex gloves and performed a pelvic exam, according to investigators.

Later during the exam room encounter, police said that Garcia helped the woman take off her pants again and "started touching her again." The woman told Garcia "no" as he moved his head towards her pelvic area, investigators said.

"Garcia was making verbal advances as well, asking the victim if she was in a relationship, and if she had any fantasies," police wrote. "Garcia also gave this victim his phone number before she left the office."

According to police, Garcia’s job responsibilities included signing in patients, taking vital signs and taking blood samples if directed by a physician.

"He would not have been authorized to participate in the undressing of any patients,” police wrote. “Garcia was not trained, instructed, nor permitted to conduct examinations or observe urine sample tests such as those that were reported by these victims. Garcia is not a licensed nurse."

Garcia was initially charged with aggravated indecent assault and invasion of privacy. After his arrest in March, several more women who had sought medical help at Carbon Health Urgent Care reached out to police and said they were also victimized by Garcia, investigators said.

The victims said Garcia performed physical exams on their private parts, watched as they changed into medical gowns and in a few instances photographed parts of their bodies and placed their hands on his leg and groin area while drawing blood, according to investigators. Garcia also allegedly secretly photographed and recorded patients while they were in exam rooms or the bathroom. Investigators also said Garcia gave his phone number to multiple patients and made inappropriate comments about them and their bodies.

“This defendant, who was not a nurse, took advantage of the trust that patients extend to true medical professionals by assaulting and violating them,” DA Steele said. “I commend these victims—as well as the first two victims who came forward—for having the courage to go to police to share what happened to them.”

Officials filed 24 felony and misdemeanor criminal charges against Garcia involving 12 additional victims. The new charges include aggravated indecent assault, invasion of privacy, indecent assault without consent, harassment-lewd/lascivious acts, impersonating a license holder (nurse), wiretap violations for the illegal use of his cellphone and possessing an instrument of crime.

Garcia was arraigned on April 11 with bail set at $150,000 cash in addition to his previous bail of $99,000. He remains jailed at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

Online court records don’t name an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.

Carbon Health released a statement to NBC10 following Garcia’s initial arrest:

"We were made aware today of serious allegations regarding sexual misconduct against a Medical Assistant at our Jenkintown, PA location. We were shocked by these allegations. We can share that this individual is no longer employed at Carbon Health. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement and other relevant authorities.

"The safety, well-being, and trust of our patients are our highest priorities. We are dedicated to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for everyone who seeks care at our facilities.

"We understand the impact this news may have on our patients and the community, and we want to reassure everyone that we are unwavering in our commitment to uphold the highest standards of safety and integrity. We encourage anyone with concerns or information related to this matter to come forward and report to law enforcement."

If you believe you were victimized by Garcia, call Abington Township Police at 267-536-1102.