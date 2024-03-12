A medical assistant at a Montgomery County urgent care facility is accused of posing as a nurse while performing sexually-related exams and hitting on at least two patients, police said.

Abington Township police said officers arrested Ramon Garcia Monday while he worked at Carbon Health Urgent Care, at 1585 The Fairway in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania.

Police began investigating the 33-year-old Garcia on March 1, 2024, after a woman came to them to report a strange encounter with a worker named "Ramon" as she underwent a pre-employment drug screening.

"Garcia told the victim that she had to urinate into a cup, and that she was randomly selected to 'be observed,'" Abington police wrote in a Facebook post. "Garcia watched the victim pull up her dress and urinate into the cup."

Garcia allegedly gave the woman his phone number after the urine sample was collected and "asked if she would go on a date with him," police said.

While police investigated the first incident, a second woman came forward with allegations that she was touched inappropriately during a March 9 exam at the same urgent care facility, police said.

The woman told police that Garcia introduced himself at the front desk as "Ramon" and identified himself as nurse, investigators said.

Once in an exam room, Garcia told the woman to undress, police said. Garcia then put on latex gloves and performed a pelvic exam.

Later during the exam room encounter, police said that Garcia helped the woman take off her pants again and "started touching her again." The woman told Garcia "no" as he moved his head towards her pelvic area, investigators said.

"Garcia was making verbal advances as well, asking the victim if she was in a relationship, and if she had any fantasies," police wrote. "Garcia also gave this victim his phone number before she left the office."

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.

On Monday, March 11, police arrested Garcia as he worked at Carbon Health.

Police explained what Garcia was and was not supposed to be doing as part of his job:

"His job description included signing in patients, taking vital signs and, if directed by a physician, to take blood samples," police wrote. "He would not have been authorized to participate in the undressing of any patients. Garcia was not trained, instructed, nor permitted to conduct examinations or observe urine sample tests such as those that were reported by these victims. Garcia is not a licensed nurse."

Police charged Garcia with aggravated indecent assault and invasion of privacy. Online court records listed the Philadelphia resident as remaining jailed Tuesday morning, unable to post $99,000 bail. The court records don't name an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Carbon Health released this statement to NBC10 late on Monday:

"We were made aware today of serious allegations regarding sexual misconduct against a Medical Assistant at our Jenkintown, PA location. We were shocked by these allegations. We can share that this individual is no longer employed at Carbon Health. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement and other relevant authorities.

"The safety, well-being, and trust of our patients are our highest priorities. We are dedicated to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for everyone who seeks care at our facilities.

"We understand the impact this news may have on our patients and the community, and we want to reassure everyone that we are unwavering in our commitment to uphold the highest standards of safety and integrity. We encourage anyone with concerns or information related to this matter to come forward and report to law enforcement."

Investigators fear there could be more victims.

"The Abington Police Department is actively investigating the possibility that there may be additional victims who have yet to come forward. Garcia has worked at the Abington Township location since July of 2023, and it is believed that he may have previously worked at other Carbon Health Urgent Care facilities, possibly in Montgomery Township and Dresher, PA," Abington Township police said.

Abington police urged anyone with further information or who believes they may also be a victim to contact Special Victims Unit Detective Jeff Anderson at (267)536-1102 or janderson@abingtonpa.gov.