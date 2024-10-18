An explosive house fire left at least one person dead in Chester County, Pennsylvania, Friday morning, a fire department source said.

Firefighters rushed to Hunters Run Road in Honey Brook just before 5 a.m. on Oct. 18, 2024, Chester County dispatchers said.

Photos posted by the East Brandywine Fire Company on Facebook show heavy flames rising from the badly damaged house.

A source within the fire department told NBC10 that the house quickly became fully engulfed in flames after an explosion. The smoke could be seen from miles away.

Firefighters battling the flames found one dead person, the source said.

The fire was put under control a little after 6 a.m., the source said.

Léelo en español aquí.

Images captured by SkyForce10 before daybreak showed the smoking remnants. Part of the house collapsed.

No word yet on what caused the blast.