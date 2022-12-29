The Mummers Parade hasn't taken place on its traditional New Year's Day date since 2020 due pandemic impacts and some inclement weather a year ago, but it's back for 2023 as thousands in colorful costumes strut their way down South Broad Street.

Whether you're part of a local club taking part in the festivities, you're headed out to watch in the crowd, or you're just an uninterested Philadelphian wondering how you'll get around on Sunday, Jan. 1, here's everything you need to know about the 2023 Mummers Parade.

When and where is the 2023 Mummers Parade?

The 2023 Mummers Parade begins at 9 a.m. on Sunday, January 1 and typically ends by the early evening. Mummers will begin at 15th and Market Streets, near Dilworth Park and City Hall, before moving around to South Broad Street and down to Washington Avenue.

Along the route, several official performance areas will be set up for the groups to perform their skits. A judging stand will be set up at Dilworth Park at the beginning of the route, and performances will also take place at three locations down Broad Street -- at Sansom Street, Pine Street, and Carpenter Street.

After the parade concludes, the unofficial after party continues in the Pennsport neighborhood of South Philadelphia, along South 2nd Street -- also called "Two Street". Many of the Mummers' clubhouses -- where performers typically spend much of the year preparing for the New Year's Day party -- are in the neighborhood.

How does the competition work at the Mummers Parade?

Clubs are separated into five categories - the Comics, Wench Brigades, Fancies, String Bands, and Fancy Brigades.

Comics wear colorful outfits and usually put on shows that parody recent events, which the Wench Brigades perform similar acts but typically add brass instruments. The String Bands deliver full musical performances with props and dramatic costumes.

The Fancy Brigades take part in only a portion of the parade before moving inside for elaborate shows at the Pennsylvania Convention Center at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Prizes are given out in a variety of categories among each division, but the primary prize is bragging rights.

Isn't there controversy surrounding the Mummers?

Mummers festivities have long been described by many as racist, homophobic, and otherwise culturally insensitive.

Controversy most recently came to the forefront in 2020, when a member of the 'Froggy Carr' brigade wore blackface in the parade and later defended his decision to do so. The brigade was disqualified from the event as a result, with Mayor Jim Kenney calling it "abhorrent."

Kenney threatened to end city support of the parade entirely in a 2020 letter to each of the Mummers groups.

“This parade has an infamous history of using racially and culturally insensitive themes, and the repeated inability of Mummers leadership to control the use of blackface by some participants threatens the City’s continued support for the parade,” Kenney wrote.

A Mummer whose blackface got his wench brigade thrown out of the New Year's Day parade in Philadelphia said he was honoring a friend who died. That friend, Mummer Kevin Hinkel told NBC10, wore blackface.

Are tickets required for the Mummers Parade?

Attending the parade is free, but if you'd like to upgrade your experience, you can purchase tickets to the seated area at 15th and Market Streets near the judging stand. Those tickets are $25 and can be purchased through the Independence Visitor Center.

Tickets for the Fancy Brigades shows at the Convention Center start at $25 and can also be purchased through the Visitor Center.

Street Closures, Parking Restrictions for the 2023 Mummers Parade

Street closures will be aplenty throughout Center City and South Philly, beginning Thursday, December 29 and carrying through the weekend.

Beginning Thursday at 6 p.m., the city says parking will be prohibited on the west side of 15th Street between Arch Street and Ranstead Street - that's the section of 15th Street on the west side of City Hall, near Love Park.

On Friday, 15th Street along that stretch, starting at John F. Kennedy Boulevard, will be closed entirely to traffic for Mummers Parade setup, likely causing traffic backups near City Hall. That closure will begin at 9 a.m. Friday and will be in place until the early morning hours of Monday, January 2.

Beginning on Saturday at 4 a.m., parking will be prohibited on both sides of Market Street between 15th and 21st Streets, and on J.F.K. Boulevard between Juniper and 20th Streets.

Additionally on Saturday, Market Street will be closed entirely between 15th and 21st Streets starting at 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday. At that time, Market Street will re-open and eastbound traffic will be allowed to continue south on 15th Street.

Here is the full list of street closures on Sunday, January 1 -- beginning at 3 a.m. and ending at the conclusion of the parade:

15th Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street

Market Street from 15th Street to 21st Street

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th Street to 20th Street

North Broad Street from Cherry Street to John F. Kennedy Boulevard

16th Street from Chestnut Street to Race Street

17th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Ludlow Street

18th Street from Ludlow Street to Race Street

19th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Chestnut Street

1500 block of Ranstead Street

1300 block of Carpenter Street

1000 block of South 13th Street

Chestnut Street from 15th Street to 18th Street (north side)

Cherry Street from 15th Street to 17th Street

Arch Street from 15th Street to 17th Street

Washington Avenue from 12th Street to 18th Street

South Broad Street will be entirely closed from City Hall through Washington Avenue for the duration of the parade on Sunday, beginning at 7 a.m. and lasting until the conclusion of the parade. Vehicles will not be allowed to cross Broad Street during the parade, and it's advised that those traveling in the area take public transit.

Finally, parking will be restricted on the following streets from 2 a.m. through 6 p.m. on Sunday:

Broad Street from Arch Street to Ellsworth Street

Juniper Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to East Penn Square

South/East Penn Square from 15th Street to Juniper Street

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th Street to 20th Street

Logan Circle (north side)

North Broad Street from Cherry Street to John F. Kennedy Boulevard

16th Street from Chestnut Street to Race Street

17th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Ludlow Street

18th Street from Ludlow Street to Race Street

19th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Chestnut Street

19th Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to Market Street

1500 block of Ranstead Street

1300 block of Carpenter Street

1000 block of South 13th Street

Chestnut Street from 15th Street to 18th Street (north side)

Cherry Street from 15th Street to 17th Street

Arch Street from 15th Street to 17th Street

Washington Avenue from 12th Street to 18th Street