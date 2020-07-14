Coronavirus Pandemic

Philadelphia

No Parades, No Runs: Philly Cancels Big Events Through Feb. 2021 Due to Coronavirus

Philadelphia won't be allowing large public events through the end of February due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

No Mummers marching up Broad Street on New Years Day, no Thanksgiving Day parade and no marathon runners looping through the city this fall: Philadelphia has canceled all large-scale events into next year as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

City spokesperson Deana Gamble confirmed to NBC10 Tuesday morning that "large public events through Feb. 28, 2021 will not be permitted."

More details are expected to be revealed at Philadelphia's 1 p.m. COVID-19 news conference.

Officials didn't immediately reveal the exact events that would be sidelined. But, among the large scale events planned in the coming months are the rescheduled Blue Cross Broad Street Run in October, the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade, the races of Philadelphia Marathon weekend in November and the Mummers Parade on New Year's Day.

The exact nature of the marathon and parades isn't known, but Blue Cross Broad Street Run is expected to become a virtual event.

The City didn't immediately reveal what capacity would be considered a large public event.

The annual Made in America festival on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway over Labor Day weekend had already announced its cancellation due to uncertainty over COVID-19.

This story is developing and will be updated.

