Crews Rescue Person From Vehicle That Crashed Off NJ Road

Crews spent at least 30 minutes rescuing a person from what appeared to be a work truck after it crashed and flipped in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, Monday morning.

The vehicle wound up on its side against a tree near the Garden State Parkway and Ocean Heights Avenue before 9 a.m. It wasn't clear which road the driver was one when he or she crashed.

Firefighters could be seen surrounding the vehicle as SkyForce10 hovered overhead.

After about 30 minutes, a person could be seen being strapped onto a stretcher. They person was then loaded into a waiting ambulance.

No word yet on the severity of injuries.