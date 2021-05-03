New Jersey

Crews Rescue Person From Vehicle That Crashed Off NJ Road

Rescue crews freed a person from a crashed vehicle in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, Monday

By Dan Stamm

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Crews spent at least 30 minutes rescuing a person from what appeared to be a work truck after it crashed and flipped in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, Monday morning.

The vehicle wound up on its side against a tree near the Garden State Parkway and Ocean Heights Avenue before 9 a.m. It wasn't clear which road the driver was one when he or she crashed.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Firefighters could be seen surrounding the vehicle as SkyForce10 hovered overhead.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

The Lineup 60 mins ago

Family of 7 Seriously Hurt in Highway Crash: The Lineup

atlantic city 3 hours ago

‘We Need to Reinvigorate Atlantic City': Casinos Reinvesting Millions Despite COVID

After about 30 minutes, a person could be seen being strapped onto a stretcher. They person was then loaded into a waiting ambulance.

No word yet on the severity of injuries.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyCrashRescueEgg Harbor Township
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us