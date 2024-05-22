Investigation underway into shooting that left man seriously hurt in Philly

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a man was seriously hurt in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The shooting happened on the 8600 block of Pickering Avenue in the East Mount Airy neighborhood just after 4 p.m., police said.

A man in his early thirties was shot four times, according to police. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he is currently listed in critical condition.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

He was shot twice in the right arm, once to the right thigh and once to his chest, police said.

Police say that no weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made yet.

If you have any information, please call the Philadelphia Police Department tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).