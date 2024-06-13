Dine with Dad this Father's Day weekend at one of these Philly restaurants, bars or breweries

Give Dad a break from the grill this Father's Day weekend!

From brunches to dinners, to special menus , Philadelphia's top restaurants, bars and breweries have a lot to offer.

Here is a list of ideas if you are looking to treat your Dad to a great meal or drinks.

Dad's eat free all weekend long at P'unk Burger

📍1823 Passyunk Ave.

📖 View menu here



You don't want to miss out on this opportunity! Dads eat for free this weekend at P'unk Burger. Celebrate Father’s Day with a complimentary double smash burger for Dad when he dines with the family.

P'unk Burger/ Aversa PR

Father's Day brunch and dinner specials at Amada

📍217-219 Chestnut St.

📖 View deals here



Amada - Chef Jose Garces famous Spanish restaurant and tapas bar - is offering specials for Father's Day. For brunch try the entrecote y papas fritas with wagyu skirt steak, nora chile butter, green peppercorn jus and seasoned fries or for dinner check out the chuleta with 24oz bone-in dry-aged ribeye with herb fingerling potatoes and pearl onion and cabrales demi.

Mouth-watering specials for Father's Day at The Olde Bar

📍125 Walnut St.

📖 View specials here



Treat Dad to a mouth-watering dinner with The Olde Bar's surf and turf special that includes St. Louis style BBQ ribs, butter poached lobster tail with sweet bourbon butter and charred broccoli.

Father’s Day Beers & Brats Pairing at Evil Genius Beer Company

📍1727 N Front St.

🎫 Tickets available here



Evil Genius Beer Company is offering a Father’s Day '"Beers & Brats Pairing". This event offers a carefully curated menu of four house made hot dog styles with four beers.

Evil Genius Beer Company/ Aversa PR

Special chef-curated tasting menu for Father's day at Village Whiskey

📍118 S 20th St

📖 View special here



James Beard Award-Winning Chef Jose Garces is offering a special Father's Day tasting menu. The menu includes a 5 courses for $45 per person. You can elevate the experience with a whiskey flight pairing.

Father's Day at Forsythia Philly

📍 233 Chestnut St.

📖 View menu here



Does Dad enjoy steak? Forsythia Philly is celebrating Father's Day with a unique twist on steak au poivre, perfectly seared and slow-roasted to perfection. They have a limited supply so you have to book your reservation quick!

Father's Day brunch, lunch or dinner at Positano Coast

📍212 Walnut St., 2nd Floor

📖 View menu here



Celebrate Father's Day with brunch, lunch or dinner at Positano Coast. The brunch menu includes salmon avocado toast, mushroom omelette, and rigatoni while the all day menu features pan-seared branzino, sea urchin linguine and NY strip steak.

Positano Coast/ Aversa PR

Father's Day brewery tour and fresh beer at Dock Street Brewery

📍 2118 Washington Ave.

🎫 Book tour here



Tickets includes a guided brewery tour, logo pint glass, and a 16oz pour of beer out in the brewpub after the tour. You can also stick around for lunch or dinner to try Dock Street's hand-tossed, wood-fired pizzas, burgers, appeitizers and snacks.

3 course Father's Day menu offered at SOUTH Restaurant & Jazz Club

📍 600 N Broad St.

📖 View menu here



This Father's Day, SOUTH is offering a three course menu that includes a choice of both appetizer and main courses followed by a sampler of mini desserts. The menu includes buttermilk southern fried chicken, creole deviled eggs, shrimp grits and so much more.

Philadelphia Father's Day Signature Brunch Cruise

📍 401 South Christopher Columbus Blvd.

📖 View menu here



Set sail along the Delaware River with the Signature Philadelphia Father’s Day Brunch Cruise. Enjoy sweeping views of the city while eating from a chef-prepared buffet. The event includes a live DJ, bottomless mimosas and fully stocked cash car.