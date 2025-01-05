Eagles news

Eagles' opponents for 2025 NFL season set 

The NFL schedule release is months away but we now know all of the Eagles' 2025 opponents.

By Dave Zangaro

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Eagles are gearing up to host a playoff game next weekend against the Packers but we now know all of their opponents for the 2025 season.

In 2024, the Eagles finished with a 14-3 record and a first-place finish in the NFC East. They’ll have a first-place schedule in 2025. They play the AFC West, the NFC North and the first-place teams from the AFC East, NFC West and NFC South.

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

After technically having nine home games in 2024 (one was in São Paulo), the Eagles will be on the road nine times in 2025.

We already knew most of their opponents before today but now we know all of them. The full schedule will likely be announced in May.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Here are their 2025 opponents:

Home

Dallas Cowboys
New York Giants
Washington Commanders
Detroit Lions
Chicago Bears
Los Angeles Rams
Denver Broncos
Las Vegas Raiders

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 4 hours ago

What schools in Philly, Pa., NJ and Del. will close during Monday's snow?

First Alert Weather Jan 3

How much snow will fall in Philly, NJ, Delaware and Pa. suburbs?

Road

Dallas Cowboys
New York Giants
Washington Commanders
Green Bay Packers
Minnesota Vikings
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers
Buffalo Bills

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts: 
Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSSWatch on YouTube

This article tagged under:

Eagles news
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us