Driver hurt, passenger killed after crashing into tree in South Jersey: police

A passenger was killed and a driver was seriously injured when they struck a tree in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Vineland, New Jersey, police said.

According to police, on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 12:24 a.m., officers of the Vineland Police Department responded to the area of East Sherman Avenue and Hance Bridge Road in regard to a motor vehicle crash.

Police said preliminary investigation revealed Armando Garcia, 52, of Vineland, was driving a 2009 Nissan Pathfinder eastbound on East Sherman Ave. when he veered into the wooded area just east of Hance Bridge Road, striking a tree.

As a result of the collision, police said the front seat passenger, Keila Osoria-Garcia, 37, of Wildwood, was killed.

Gracia was transported to the hospital for serious injuries but is in stable condition, according to police.

Police said this investigation is still ongoing, and Officer Anthony Capelli of the Vineland Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit is the lead investigator to the case. No charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with any information pertaining to this case is encouraged to contact Officer Capelli at 856-691-4111 x4350.