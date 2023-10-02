Driver climbs out shattered windshield after flipping car in deadly hit-and-run, police say

Police are investigating after a woman was, allegedly, spotted climbing from a vehicle she wrecked after crashing and killing a man who was walking along Bustleton Avenue in the Rhawnhurst section of Northeast Philadelphia early Monday.

According to law enforcement officials, the incident happened around 3 a.m. when a 39-year-old man was walking along the 8200 block of Bustleton Avenue and he was struck by a car that exited the roadway and overturned before coming to a stop.

Officials said the man was thrown by the impact and they are unsure if he was walking along the side of the roadway or if he was crossing the street at the time he was struck.

First responders pronounced the man at about 3:08 a.m. at the scene of the crash.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

According to police, after the vehicle struck the man, killing him, a woman -- who was behind the wheel of the car -- kicked out the shattered windshield of her overturned car before she fled on foot.

Police have recovered the vehicle that was left at the scene and, officials said, an investigation is ongoing.