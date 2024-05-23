Man found bleeding from several gunshot wounds on Philly sidewalk

A man was fighting for his life after being shot near his ex-girlfriend's house in Philadelphia's East Germantown neighborhood early Thursday morning, Philadelphia police said.

Police rushed to the intersection of Wister Street and Church Lane around 1:30 a.m. on May 23, 2024, after getting several 911 calls about a shooting, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

"When police arrived on location they found a 33-year-old male laying on the sidewalk," Small said. "He was shot multiple times in his chest and torso, bleeding heavily. He was unresponsive."

The officers rushed the man to a hospital, Small said. the man remained in "very critical" condition, having never regained consciousness.

Investigators found evidence that at least six shots were fired at close-range at the man, Small said.

There was no immediate motive for the shooting.

"However, preliminary information is that this 33-year-old, where we found him shot is right in front of his ex-girlfriend's home where, we believe, he occasional stayed at this location," Small said.

Investigators didn't know how the shooting might be related to anyone in the home, Small said.

Police hoped that surveillance cameras could help them figure out exactly what happened, Small said.