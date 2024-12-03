A 37-year-old man, who police say was behind the wheel of a vehicle that struck and killed a wheelchair-bound homeless woman on Nov. 11, 2024, has been arrested and charged in relation to her death, police said.

According to police, Jamal McCullough, 37, of Philadelphia turned himself in to officials on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. He has been charged with being involved in an accident that involved death, tampering with physical evidence, failing to provide aid, failing to notify police of an accident involving death or injury and related offenses.

According to police officials, McCullough is alleged to have been the driver of a Toyota Camry that fled the scene after he struck a wheelchair-bound pedestrian while traveling southbound on City Avenue near Conshohocken State Road at about 2:14 a.m. on Nov. 11, 2024.

Police officials said the 61-year-old woman, who they described as being unhoused when the incident occurred, suffered critical injuries in the incident and died a short time after being taken to a nearby hospital.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Police recovered the vehicle that was believed to be involved in the incident on Nov. 13, 2024.

This incident remains under investigation by the Lower Merion Police Department.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 610-649-1000 and request to speak to someone in the Traffic Safety Unit.